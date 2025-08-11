There’s a clutch of Idaho politicians who point fingers at their colleagues for being lackeys for the lobbyists. I’m happy someone is willing to take on the special interests and the entrenched people in government who work first for the lobbyists, and then for their constituents.

However, often the critics are like the pot calling the kettle black. Some legislators play the roles of hero and martyr, and have planks in their own eyes.

This is a Strange Political Marriage

They’re backed by a national organization known as Young Americans for Liberty, or YAL. The group has a lot of positions small government conservatives can admire, but as a former member of the actual Libertarian Party (when I was young and impressionable), libertarian and conservative aren’t the same.

Not all libertarians agree on 100 percent of the issues, but a large percentage have supported legalizing gambling, prostitution, and drugs.

YAL appears to be on board, posting memes on its Facebook page decrying prohibition.

Some Twisted Words Used to Cover Their Butts

Last week, I had a politician tell me YAL has never promoted the legalization of marijuana in Idaho. I would point out the caveat, because the issue may soon go to a public referendum, and YAL has a history of lobbying for passage and spending money to promote adoption.

The organization already backs several prominent conservatives in the Idaho state government, and through political action. Links provided here and here.

If a politician accepts campaign contributions from business interests, then denies that it influences legislative decisions, you can likely call that guy a liar. If a politician is elected on the strength of YAL money, how is there a difference? Isn’t that called hypocrisy?