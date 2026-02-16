Medical marijuana is a stalking horse. It typically leads to full-blown legalization of pot, which then leads to a zombie culture. Many of you know there’s an effort to get it on the November ballot in Idaho. I guess that it happens. Idaho is surrounded by pagan states where almost anything goes, and we’ll probably be the next domino to fall. The marijuana industry is pumping a lot of money into our state, with an eye on making a lot of money as a result. It’s being sold as compassionate and as liberty.

Nobody Seems to Care About Consequences

But as I’ve read about Chinese opium dens in the 1800s, it’s the route to destroying a culture. In a historical reversal, the Chinese are now turning the tables and are working with cartels to wipe out a competitor.

All of this is crazily going on as research continues to sound an alarm about the dangers of legalization. Some of you are familiar with the work of Alex Berenson. He wrote a book about the danger seven years ago. He has an update at Substack that you can read here. The sad thing is that so many people are willing to throw away so much to avoid dealing with lives that were never promised to be perfect.

Big Money Will Turn the Tide

When the November referendum arrives, the vote no crowd will be massively outspent, and denounced as cruel, but one only needs to visit major American cities and see the catatonic on the streets to recognize cruelty. This is the fight of our lives.