An Open Letter to an Increasingly Distant Idaho Legislature

I stood in a long line at a service counter over the weekend. Some fellow was attempting to pay a utility bill and I swear he needs three forms of identification, proof of citizenship, and a note from his mother. Then I watched as a woman behind the counter called for backup to scan something she had, then resumed staring at a screen. She then printed three long receipts and asked for an act of Congress. I made up that last one.

I just wanted to finish my business, go home, have a cold Dr Pepper, and watch TV. I guess that the guy at the head of the line wanted the same, but he was dealing with a brilliant bureaucrat's list of regulations.

Nothing Works Any Longer

A friend told me last week her Social Security had been reduced. It took her numerous long telephone calls nearly every day for two weeks to get things straightened out. She’s juggling the aftermath of a hurricane and looking for a new home and still battling a four-letter agency over its sluggish response. When I tried to wire her a small sum of money, you would’ve thought I was in league with some cartel or a Nigerian prince.

I’m not looking for an easy button, but I’m sick of a country that is broken.

After I got home from my visit to the service counter, there was a message in my email from a member of the state legislature. I consider State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld a friend, but we don’t hang out together. Like I do with a lot of people in politics, I keep a safe distance. I don’t work for any candidate, faction, or party. I’m paid by Townsquare Media.

We Aren't Initiates in Government Garble

I see politics from a safe distance from Twin Falls. Nobody lives at the Capitol (or at least year-round) and only a handful of Idahoans work there.

The acronyms of political jargon are meaningless to most people. They don’t know YAL from YAF from YES. They just want their lives to be stress-free, or a little less stress-free.

They also don’t have time to ask for explanations of machinations inside the Capitol. The soap opera of the legislature frustrates them when they simply want results. If I could offer some advice for people in government, keep it simple. We don’t need a long explanation of factional strife.

People who master retail politics appear to win. No matter how much lobbyists try to influence outcomes, if you show up for the pancake breakfast, parade, or church dinner, you’re on your way.

Don't Talk Over Our Heads

Something I learned in my early days is that we don’t have a captive audience. In broadcasting, people can change the channel. At church, if the homily is too long people are already thinking about Sunday dinner. In politics, what have you done for me lately?

Speaking of church, I admire people who have a bedrock belief. However, I also know some very fine people who aren’t necessarily wearing their faith on their lapels. God doesn’t love Idaho Speaker of the House Mike Moyle any more or less than the rest of us. Mike wins because he long ago mastered that retail politics thing I was talking about.

My advice for the rest of you is to be seen, be genuine, and understand we want relief from the assault of daily American life. Do that, and a lot of things are going to work out. Despite our imperfect system.

