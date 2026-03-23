State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld is paying a price for her politics. Or I should say her family is paying the price. She posted at Substack late last week about coming home to some sad news. The business she and her husband built with sweat equity is losing customers. Apparently, because some farmers don’t like her position against illegal immigrants being employed in Idaho. I’ve had my disagreements with the Senator (and everybody in politics), but I respect that the Zuidervelds worked hard and became successful. Nothing was given to them.

Liberty is the Issue

That said, people can make choices about where they shop. Over the weekend, a commissioner from a neighboring county sent me a social media post from a political gadfly. The latter posted details online about the customers. For what purpose? To generate trouble because they exercised their liberty? Liberty is a synonym for choice.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the fellow is one of the Senator’s minions. Last fall, he visited my boss and threatened to create a boycott against the advertisers of our four radio stations. Because he and his fellow travelers don’t like what I say. Now, how does that differ from what local businesses, and farming and ranching are businesses, have done by choosing not to support Glenneda and her husband?

I call it hypocrisy.

Luckily, our advertisers believe they get a good return for where they spend their money, and I’m not sure they would bend to intimidation tactics. But my point remains the same. Glenneda and her colleagues, who call themselves the Gang of Eight, would threaten my livelihood because I won’t kiss their bottoms. Seriously, if they want a public relations spokesman, then hire one. I hear some of their own family members may be looking for work.