The Hard Right Tightens Its Grip on Idaho

News media, Democrats and Republicans feeding at the lobbyist trough call us far right. How about mostly right?

This looks to be the future, no matter how much the liberal banshees shriek

Which side in this conversation is most transparent? The mostly right don’t call ripping a baby from the womb a form of healthcare or the lesser of any evil. They don’t rationalize the actions of Governor Lockdown in 2020. They don’t avoid talking about their faith.

At the moment, mostly right appears ascendant. I don’t say always right, because the people involved in this revolution know that only the Supreme Being is perfect. Again, they’re not uncomfortable stating it publicly.

I attended a picnic at the home of State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld. The third year in a row for the event, I called it Zuiderfest ’24. The constitutionalist Sheriff Richard Mack was the keynote speaker. I was taking pictures of the overflow in the parking area when he mentioned his crowd estimate was between 400 and 500 in attendance. People were streaming in for a couple of hours.

These People Are on a Long March

The Senator and three future legislators took questions from the crowd. The visitors dined on steak and corn on the cob. I met people who had traveled from as far away as Custer (at least two), Blaine, and Canyon Counties.

One of the visitors from Blaine County said there’s a new influx of Republicans settling there, and GOP signs are now more common outside homes.

These people vote and they’ve been lied to long enough by the trough eaters. I’ll hear the establishment types argue they also go to church, but they sure don’t make talking about faith a priority. Sure, you put up a tree for a couple of weeks and pass out some chocolate rabbits. Gotcha! The old guard serves donor money and not God. Alex LaBeau surely isn’t the Lord.

Always remember, that ballot initiatives like Proposition 1 are designed to enshrine the power of a few special interests.

Get Ready for a Rumble

Those are the people frightened and angered by those who showed up at a picnic on a quiet rural road in southern Idaho.

The left hates these lemonade-drinking conservatives because they stand in the path of recruiting your kids into strange lifestyles. Or that you even allow your spawn to live. Newsrooms hate the mostly right because you threaten news media’s dying monopoly on information and how reporters define morality (when they’re sober!) Lastly, the old establishment GOP, sold to the highest bidder, has been ordered to crush you.

The beast is going to get nasty. My experience at Zuiderfest ’24 is that the mostly right aren’t shrinking violets. The movement is ready for the next round.

