Ancient Stone Doll Found In 1889 Near Boise Still Baffling Many

After more than 130 years since it was reported to have been raised from a depth of approximately 300 feet by Idaho well drillers, the object known as the "The Nampa Figurine" is still stirring debate among state scientists and historians.

It is alleged that a stone figurine was discovered near the city of Nampa, Idaho, 132 years ago. The find resulted from a group of state well drillers working on the southwest Idaho site. As the story goes, once at a depth of roughly 300 feet the object blasted to the surface, along with a large amount of clay and rocks, and might have been damaged in the process as pieces of what appear to be the figure's legs were broken.

Explorers, as well as those in the scientific community that are on record as having observed the object, in which the likeness to that of a small human figure is uncanny, have debated its authenticity. The depth at which it was recovered signals a time period when crafting such an object would have been next to impossible say some historians, as many date the object at over two million years, a period not thought to have seen the arrival of humans in the western United States.

Another hypothesis some have come up with is that the object formed through ancient volcanic activity. Or, maybe the dating of the object is inaccurate.

For those that would like to see the stone doll, it's on display at the Idaho State Historical Society in Boise.

