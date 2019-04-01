And Just Like That Ski Season Is Over In Southern Idaho

It seems like winter just started, especially for all the snow bunnies who can't get enough of the ski lifts. Just like that, ski season has officially ended for southern Idaho.

For me it is a little strange to think that ski and snowboard season is already over. I feel like we got snow so late in the season it should be open for at least a few more weeks. I hear there is still some snow on the mountain. However, Sunday seems to have been the final day for the season for at least Pomerelle , Magic Mountain and Soldier Mountain . Bald Mountain closed in the middle of March. (Yes, we know technically that is central Idaho).

Magic Mountain explained that they may have some great snow, they just can't afford to keep the lifts going right now. Dang it!

Anyway, if you do want to get a few more runs in, you do have the opportunity to head up to Bogus Basin . They are staying open until April 14th so you have a little more time to take advantage of Spring skiing.