Annual Southern Idaho Home & Garden Show Kicks Off with Crowds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The CSI Expo Center was busy on Friday – the first day of the Southern Idaho Home & Garden Show.

The crowds foreshadowed what is expected to be a busy weekend at the annual three-day show, sponsored by Townsquare Media and presented in part by Western Visions Inc . It is the largest show of its kind in southern Idaho, with vendors coming from all over the state and, in some cases, other states.

Edward Jacobucci came all the way from San Diego, for instance, to demonstrate and sell garlic graters and unique ceramic plates made in Spain. It is his second year at the show to represent Aufiero Inc , but he expects it won’t be his last.

Kimberly Nurseries , which will host special presentations each of the three days, is always a big hit at the show – and it’s the first display customers see when they enter the Expo Center.

It’s the vendor that Buhl residents Lance and Lonnie Paul said they like best. They’ve been coming to the show on Fridays for years and always bring something home. This year they were searching for ideas to landscape their backyard.

Other vendors include those that market building, cooking, do-it yourself, gardening, and a variety of other supplies – hot tubs, fitness equipment, and even quilts.

“There’s a lot of people here,” said Jason Anderson, a representative with Event Sales in Twin Falls, which has several booths at this year's show just as it does every year. He was stationed at The Vertical Garden booth, selling unique pots to grow and hang plants.

“People are very interactive,” he said, explaining that many patrons stop at the booth to inquire about the garden products.

Besides hoping to sell a lot of product this weekend, Anderson said he is excited for the experience the Home & Garden event gives him to work on his presentation and salesmanship skills. He expects to gain a lot of experience over the next couple of days.

“I imagine it will be really busy this weekend,” he said.

The Southern Idaho Home & Garden Show is open until 8 p.m. today at the CSI Expo Center , 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3, but children under 12 get in for free.