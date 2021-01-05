Another Effort to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax is Ahead

My high school business teacher would’ve called it a “regressive tax”. The definition wasn’t coined by him. It’s from economists and scholars and refers to taxes that burden the poor. “Progressive tax” is the definition of a tax that’s a bigger hit on the wealthy.

Following the Civil War, both taxes have vied back and forth as government policy. Historically, the progressive is the one we’re told is favored by Democrats but when it comes to assigning responsibility I wouldn’t say there are any absolutes. President Kennedy was a Democrat and he was admired by Republican supply side economists for his tax cuts.

In Idaho, much of the recent opposition to the grocery tax has actually come from Republicans. Especially those who represent constituencies not known for amassing great wealth. The districts are often more rural and more geographically isolated. Such as the panhandle and in East Idaho.

State Representative Karey Hanks is returning to the legislature after having previously lost her seat. Which she then recaptured on Election Day of November 2020. The Republican is opposed to the grocery tax.

Backers of the tax may not actually like it, but they often argue if it’s dropped we need another source of revenue to pay for the operation of government. The argument has been ongoing for quite some time.

Session begins on Monday, January 11th. Representative Hanks posted her commitment to repeal on her Facebook page. I don’t know the depth of support but I’m aware of at least two other Republicans on board with the idea.