The Number 1 Grocery Store in Southern Idaho

I shop wherever I get the best deal.

This subject came up a couple of weeks ago when I mentioned on my radio program that I liked some of the specials at one local store. A fellow texted me and said his experience was the place I mentioned wasn’t a bargain.

I would say it depends on what you’re buying. There’s a store I prefer for fruits and vegetables, from what I’ve seen, it has the lowest prices on bananas, apples, and bell peppers, all of which I like.

A different store sells a slat substitute I use in a large size.

Another shop offers me discounts and rewards points, and I like the deals on meat and poultry.

Another store sells great ethnic foods (olives, cheeses, and spices).

The key is that I don’t go to all of them on the same day. One day, I buy fruits and vegetables on the way home from work, and another day, packaged goods and pet supplies.

The other key is scanning the weekly ads and signing up for digital deals. It does require setting aside some time and making a list, still. I’m glad we have roughly ten places in town for grocery shopping.

Now parking is another matter. I don’t mind a walk from where I’ve parked (it’s good for me) but some of these parking lot designs look like something designed by a kindergarten finger painting artist. I have the advantage of getting out of bed early, and on weekend mornings before the rush, parking is a breeze.

Do I have one store I like above the others? Yes, but I’ll keep that to myself. I welcome all grocery stores as advertisers!

