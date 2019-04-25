Apartment Burned, Blackfoot Man Facing Felony Charges

(KLIX)-A charred apartment has resulted in the arrest of a Blackfoot man who is now facing felony charges after a blaze Tuesday afternoon. According to the Blackfoot Police Department, KC Mathis is accused of felony arson and felony domestic battery charges.

Authorities say at around 2:30 p.m. police responded to a 911 emergency call for a reported domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found an apartment on Carol Drive engulfed by fire.

The Blackfoot Fire Department, Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Division and Blackfoot Police charged Mathis after an investigation which may result in even more charges. Police say that no one was injured in the fire.