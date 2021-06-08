Blackfoot Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a man entered a gas station early Tuesday morning with a handgun demanding money in Blackfoot.

According to the Blackfoot Police Department, the suspect, wearing black clothing and black beanie, entered the Stinker Gas Station on Parkway Dr at around 5:30 a.m. flashing a handgun and demanding money. The male is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and is considered to be tall and slender. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is believed to have gotten away in a gold or tan Honda Civic, or similar car, that has damage to the rear bumper. Anyone with information is asked to call Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234

