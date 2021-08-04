Shooting Investigation Ongoing in Blackfoot, Deputy Injured

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting earlier this morning in Blackfoot that injured a sheriff's deputy and locked down area schools. According to the Blackfoot Police Department the incident happened at around 8 a.m. in a Blackfoot neighborhood. In updated information, the Blackfoot Police Department said one male suspect was in custody and another suspect was dead. A third female suspect was being searched for.

The Bingham County Sheriff told eastidahonews.com that a deputy had been shot, but was alive and receiving treatment. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released. The Blackfoot Police Department said two schools in the area had been placed on lockdown.

Get our free mobile app