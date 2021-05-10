Reward for Information on Hailey Arson Fire Grows to $10K

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The reward for information regarding an arson fire in the Wood River Valley has increased to $10,0000.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office announced Monday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is contributing $5,000 to the possible award for information on the March 16, Croy Street Exchange building in the heart of Hailey. Combined with the award from the Idaho Arson Award program the payout could be $10,000.

Every fire agency located in the Wood River Valley responded to the early morning fire in Hailey. The building had been under renovation and stripped on the inside down to the studs. Crews worked to protect nearby buildings.

Any one with information on the fire is asked to call 1-877-75-ARSON or the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Tips can be submitted to ATFips@atf.gov or www.atf.gov/contact/atftips

Get our free mobile app