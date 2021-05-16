Apartment Fire in Buhl Sunday Evening

UPDATE:

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire ripped through a two story apartment complex in Buhl Sunday evening.

The Hagerman Fire Protection district posted on social media it had responded to help the Buhl Fire Department with a structure fire. The Buhl Herald posted video of firefighters using a ladder truck to spray water from above onto what appears to be a partially collapsed roof of the Meadowbrook Apartments on the north east side of town.

According to Thomas Higgins with the Buhl Fire Department, crews were called out at around 6:19 p.m. to the apartment complex of three buildings. When they arrived they found one of the buildings on fire. All residents were able to make it out unhurt. Firefighters and officers with the Buhl Police Department searched the building and made sure every one made it out safely; no one was injured by the fire. Higgins said the Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze. As of Monday the two other building have been evacuated until a cause can be determined. That has displaced 39 people living at the apartments. At least nine units are unlivable at this time.

According to the Red Cross, 18 people have requested services from the organization. The Red Cross helped the people displaced get rooms at a Twin Falls hotel Sunday evening. Food has been provided by a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an area food truck. Red Cross is also helping people replace personal items such as eye glasses and medication they lost in the fire. Counseling is also being provided to those who need it. The Red Cross said anyone needing help can call 1-800-272-6668.

Higgins said people have been calling the city to offer any assistance or donations they can for those impacted by the fire.

In an earlier video posted by the Buhl Herald at around 7:22 p.m., flames could be seen come from the roof of the apartments.

