Are You Idaho Tough? How Would You Survive a Wildfire?

We could be looking ahead to one of the worst fire seasons in Memory. Idaho is dry. Very dry. Much of the state is now in severe drought. There doesn’t appear to be much relief on the way until perhaps this fall. Reservoirs are draining. The grasses and sage are dry and brittle. It wouldn’t take more than a discarded cigarette, a lightning strike or a hot muffler to get a wildfire roaring. Area fire companies are concerned about Independence Day and stray fireworks, sparklers and bottle rockets.

What should you have available for survival? How can you protect your property, storage and valuables?

Jackie Frey is Director of Emergency Management in Twin Falls County. She joined us on Magic Valley this morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and 96.1 FM. We spoke about the fire danger and the historic nature of the ongoing drought. What do you need to do as an individual, homeowner and/or parent to be prepared? How quickly could you evacuate and maintain private papers and records?

Additionally, some recent hacking attacks suggest the country’s electrical grid is vulnerable. Most evacuations for local emergencies are short duration. The grid going down means you’ll likely stay in place but months of shortages could follow.

You could be on your own for a very long time. What should you have available for survival? How can you protect your property, storage and valuables? These are questions we may all ponder but most people don’t have more than a few days of food available.

The two videos below address both issues in order. Listen and learn. Then plan!!!