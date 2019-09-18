As the Navy has pretty much made clear, we aren’t supposed to know about Unidentified Flying Objects. Known commonly as UFOs. Our government is also playing some Orwellian tricks with language, now calling a UFO a UAP. The latest stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. The goal is to get away from the popular reference and put the genie back into the bottle. As you can read by clicking here, it’s to discourage public interest. Gee, your shoe’s untied!

In defense of the government, just because we can’t identify all objects we also can’t imply they’re all piloted by giant flesh-eating crustaceans.

All of this is taking place as untold thousands are expected this week outside Area 51 in Nevada. It started as a joke. Now the people who got the ball rolling want you to stay away. It echoes the sentiment of the government, which would lock up anyone scaling or knocking down a fence. You can expect a lot of people are just going for the party, but when some of them get well-lubricated you can fathom they’ll make an attempt. If you’ve got doubts, think about all those half-wits who run onto baseball diamonds and football fields.

This week I watched a documentary on what to expect when we make the first contact with aliens. One scientist said if they’ve got the technology to make it across a galaxy, then we probably had our first visit a long, long time ago. And we’re still here.

Men in Black no longer seems so hokey.