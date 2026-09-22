I don’t know whether construction played any role in the latest crash in Twin Falls County, but it happened on a stretch of road already known for hair-raising traffic issues. Idaho State Police say it happened north of Hollister on Highway 93 at the intersection of East 3100 North. Troopers believe the driver of a 2022 Honda Odyssey attempted to turn west when a tractor-trailer rig struck it. A 47-year-old woman from Boise was driving the Odyssey, with three passengers inside. A couple from Wenatchee, Washington, were in the truck. A 76-year-old woman was driving the truck.

It Looks Like It Could Have Been Worse

It looks like she attempted to pass the Honda, causing the collision. State Police are continuing the investigation. The intersection was blocked for three hours. The crash occurred just after 3:30 on Monday afternoon. All four people in the Honda went to the hospital by ambulance. The two people in the cab of the truck didn’t need care beyond a check at the scene.

There Was a Large Response from Across the County

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies, Twin Falls Fire Department, Salmon Tract Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded to the scene as well. Troopers do say that all six people involved were wearing seatbelts, which first responders highly recommend. Statistics show that wearing a seatbelt increases survival by 45 percent in a crash and cuts the risk of serious injury in half. It’s estimated that roughly 10 percent of all people don’t wear them when on the road. You can get more details by clicking here.