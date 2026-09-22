Idaho’s replica Liberty Bell is going to be in Twin Falls. Tuesday evening at City Park! The bell has been refurbished and is touring all 44 counties. It has been a mainstay outside the State Capitol in Boise for decades. Restoration is part of the America 250 celebration, and the bell has been making the rounds of the state for several weeks. It did the same when it was first cast.

Where and When Can I See the Bell?

You can see it as part of the National Night Out event at the park. The bell is set to be on display between 5:30 and 7:00. Bring your cameras and also take an opportunity to meet dozens of first responders who help maintain liberty in our community.

The original bell is on display in Philadelphia, where it was cast on the eve of the Revolutionary War. It rang but once, and due to a flaw in the casting, it cracked, but it remains a powerful American symbol. I believe you could also say it’s a symbol of Idaho, as the replica has been like a sentinel outside the Capitol going back to the 1950s. It’s the introduction people get when visiting the building or attending one of the many public events on the steps.

This May Be a Once-in-a-Lifetime Visit

Decades may pass before it comes back to Twin Falls. If you have kids and you want them to appreciate their country’s history and that of Idaho, a visit to City Park on Tuesday night is a good place to start. They’ll remember the experience for the rest of their lives.