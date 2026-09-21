The only surprise for me is that Yellowstone isn’t listed even higher. Friends share horror stories about how crowded it is and the long waits at the entrances. Zion ranks higher and is also closer to major population centers. Nearby population looks to be the reason Great Smoky Mountains is by far and away ranked number one. You can see the chart by clicking here. The top-ranked park has no admission fee. Great Basin National Park also has free admission, and hardly anyone visits there (I have, and had plenty of space available).

Some Parks are Very Lonely and Could Use Some Company

Bill Colley Bill Colley

A couple of Canadian parks made the list of North America’s top 20. My brother visited Banff several years ago, and was so taken that he phoned me from a gondola high above the terrain below. Back when mobile calls (and international) weren’t cheap.

There are Some Clear Surprises on the List

I would’ve thought that both Grand Teton and Glacier would be ranked higher. I’ve been to both, and just been in awe. In a way, the lack of notoriety for some of these attractions makes them more enjoyable. Sitting in miles of traffic does detract from the experience and the whole idea of pristine wilderness.

Some of the least popular parks exist because of political pressure. Great Basin was a great campaign theme for some Nevada politicians, who promised scads of tourists and tourist dollars. Then nobody came, but men like the late Harry Reid bought another election cycle.