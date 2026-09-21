My employer and I don’t agree on this one. The federal government is about to impose a new rule on private enterprise, forcing automobile manufacturers to keep installing AM Radios in cars and trucks. I’ll get to the argument shortly, but first, I went shopping for an AM/FM radio last year. I wanted something I could use at home to monitor my station, which has a much stronger AM than FM signal. I found nothing until I ordered a model online, made in the Czech Republic!

People's Habits Change and Radio Follows

I’ve asked a lot of friends locally how they listen, and at least in Twin Falls they have us tuned in on the FM when driving. Many listen online at home and work, even when they live a few miles from our transmitter. Some have downloaded our app and listen on their phones.

The argument for keeping AM in cars is that during an emergency, people can be better informed. Three points on this subject. I get a variety of alerts on my phone. Second, if a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody to hear it, does it make a sound? In other words, if nobody listens to AM, how would they hear an alert? Third, someone needs to be at the radio station. Most stations today are ghost towns after business hours.

What This is Really All About

Keeping AM radio in cars does enhance the value of the property. That is, if people have the option of listening, and I own the station, the value of my radio station is higher. On speculation. By the way, radio is a heavily regulated industry. It’s always fighting for fewer rules, because regulations burden businesses. Doesn’t that also apply to building what we drive?