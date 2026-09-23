I paid over $5 a gallon for gas four years ago while traveling out of state. In real dollar terms, this probably isn’t the highest we’ve ever seen in Idaho, but we’ve crossed a psychological barrier. And posting a picture isn’t an endorsement for a political position. Do you think I’m the only person who’s noticed? Nobody is comfortable with paying more for a product most of us need to get by in daily life. But if you like Iran and suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, you’re in a pickle. Because you likely want higher fuel prices and an end to traditional fuels. But you also can’t shy away from the hypocritical political opportunity.

Even Trump Voters are Struggling With Costs

I’m not sure modern people have any ability to make sacrifices, and I also understand how, if things get worse at the pumps, a lot of people are facing their own personal economic depression. My sister is a schoolteacher and has a 50-mile round trip for work. She told me this week that she’s considering retirement because the drive has become so expensive. She could find work as a substitute teacher a few blocks from home. She has the option to retire with a pension. A lot of you don’t have one of those.

Don't Expect a Change Soon

President Trump signaled he’s in this for the long haul during his speech at the United Nations. He even drew a rare h and of applause. But with gas now two dollars a gallon more than it was on February 28th at the same pumps in the picture, the public’s patience is running thin. That’s not an opinion. It’s not an endorsement of a position. It’s what I’m hearing.

Looking Back Five Years