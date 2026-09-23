Absentee and early voting begin shortly, and Election Day is less than six weeks away. Idaho’s Republican Party and many of the state’s largest churches are employing a full-court press to defeat the culture of death on Proposition 1. Out-of-state money in support of the measure and infanticide now exceeds 1.3 million dollars. You can get more details at this link. Some on the left are whining that churches should lose tax-exempt status for wading in, but that ignores that the sanctity of life is a building block of faith. Even some liberal media outlets have reached the same conclusion.

Don't Be Fooled by Outright Liberal Lies

Some liberal groups claim to represent some churches, but as an employee of the state GOP shared yesterday, those are people considered apostates. Their personal views aren’t the views of their bishops.

This Sounds Like a Blood Cult to Me

Democrats bristle at being called the Party of Death, but check out this link for polling data that suggests there are some warped and bloodthirsty people in their party. If not a majority, a third supporting the assassination of political enemies should tell you all you need to know about leftists. They put no value on human life, and they must be stopped in Idaho. Because if we don’t stop them here, their coastal cousins will enshrine worship of Moloch nationwide.

On November 3rd, you have an opportunity to deliver us from death, decadence, and Democrats. Don’t wait for someone else to save the day, and save the lives of the unborn.

