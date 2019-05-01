Artist Reception and Open House Planned for mid-May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will host an artist reception later this month.

The reception and free open house, scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, is for the “Celebration!” exhibit on display through June 6.

Visitors are welcome to stop by to see the artwork and enjoy refreshments, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The exhibit features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, as well as works by a number of local guest artists.

For more information, visit www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-2787.