Gordy's Highway 30 Music fest has come and gone, and we have to wait until next year to enjoy another fun-filled festival at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. It lasted four days, 32 bands took the stage, gallons of beer were drunk, and hundreds of pounds of food were consumed. It was hot but also had some nice evenings as well. The music was fantastic, the food was good, and overall it seemed to be a success. Everyone has their reasons for wanting to attend, being the music, the food, the environment, or even people watching. There is so much going on at all times, that it is impossible to see everything, but here are some things you may have missed from this year's Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest.

Cut Off Jeans Shorts on Men

Credit: Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Credit: Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

For anyone that has been to a country music concert or festival, odds are you have seen a guy in cut-off jean shorts before. There is always one at every concert, but at Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest, there was a ton. The shorts seem to be getting shorter, and the style seems to be spreading. The taller you are, the shorter the shorts look. Be careful gentlemen, those shorts can't always contain everything at all times. It is entertaining to see, and a great environment to wear them, especially during the warm afternoons.

Two-Stepping at its Best

Credit: Krists Luhaers on Unsplash Credit: Krists Luhaers on Unsplash loading...

It isn't uncommon to see a couple off to the side two-stepping at a country concert or festival. Some couples casually do it, while others show off their great skills. The best one I saw this last weekend was a couple that was able to two-step, and decently well, while both were double-fisting beers. Holding a beer in each hand in a crowd can be tough, but to do it while attempting to two-step and still not spill any is impressive. Hats off to that couple and their dedication to their beer and fun time.

Being Watched in the Port-a-Potty

Credit: Julien Maculan on Unsplash Credit: Julien Maculan on Unsplash loading...

This one may be unique to only a certain port-a-potty, but in one select toilet at the festival, somebody placed googly eyes on the toilet seat, and the seat got an up-close view of anyone that used it. It is a small thing, but for those that used this bathroom and noticed, it was hard not to chuckle a little. An immature prank? Yes. A funny prank? Absolutely. To whoever placed the eyes on the toilet seat, job well done.

Feeling Young Despite Looking Older

Credit: Beth Macdonald on Unsplash Credit: Beth Macdonald on Unsplash loading...

One of my favorite parts about attending a music festival or concert is when you see an older person or couple dancing their heart out and enjoying the concert to the fullest. One thing that Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest does well is it blends generational music and crowds. Some artists appeal more to the young crowd, while others to the older crowd, and when you put it together it makes for a fun environment. Watching an older person dance in the crowd and act like they are back in their teenage years or college days is something some of us hope for when we are there. If you are there and this is you, do not ever stop. Enjoy the festival and enjoy your younger side.

A Field Transform into a Village

Credit: Larry Crain Credit: Larry Crain loading...

Drive past the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on a weekday when nothing is going on. Then drive by it when Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest is taking place. The transformation is incredible. It looks like the world's largest RV show, and a village of trailers. Walking in and out of the festival it is hard not to notice how creative some people are with their setup. Some trailers line up in a square and make a courtyard/community yard between them. There are yards created with pools, lawn chairs, pop-up canopies, and even televisions. It is impressive to see what people will do to feel at home during the festival.

Artists Are Fans Too

Credit: Jay Wennington on Unsplash Credit: Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

One of the great things about a festival like Gordy's is that you get to see the artist up close and many of them will hang out with the crowd. It was interesting to see some of them wearing shirts for other bands, even different genres, but also how they interacted together. Some artists would go out of their way to meet other artists, take pictures, and even exchange autographs. In one case I saw one of the bands that had performed wait in line with everyone else to meet a certain artist. At the end of the day, many of these artists are fans of each other and it was fun to see it play out in person as the fan in them came out.

Alcohol at Its Finest

Credit: Jade Masri on Unsplash Credit: Jade Masri on Unsplash loading...

Overall things seemed to stay pretty calm, but when you have that many people in one location and that much alcohol, things are bound to happen. Mostly the silly dancing is what is most entertaining, but there is the occasional stumble or slurred sentence. Nothing newsworthy seemed to jump out and the crowd did a good job of knowing their limits, but people watching when people have had some drinks leads to some comical instances, so long as it isn't harmful, which I didn't see it get to that point.

For my first Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest and not knowing what to expect, I was happy with my experience. It was a fun four days. It was hot, the music was great, and I can't wait until next year's. People watching, the music, the food, the drinking, and the setting as a whole made for a successful 2022 festival. Rest up, only one year until we get to do it again.

