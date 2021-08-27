At Least 18 Idahoans Were Killed In Afghanistan’s 20 Year War

We gathered some information about soldiers with ties to Idaho who lost their lives in war in Afghanistan over the last 20 year. If you go to idahoheroes.org you can see a list of all the names from all the wars.

Admittedly going through this data has been difficult. I can't imagine what these soldiers and their families have gone through.

The average age of the soldiers from Idaho killed in combat in Afghanistan is 25 years old. The youngest was 19, the oldest was 54.

The most recent death was in 2019 and the earliest death was 2007.