At Least 18 Idahoans Were Killed In Afghanistan’s 20 Year War
We gathered some information about soldiers with ties to Idaho who lost their lives in war in Afghanistan over the last 20 year. If you go to idahoheroes.org you can see a list of all the names from all the wars.
Admittedly going through this data has been difficult. I can't imagine what these soldiers and their families have gone through.
The average age of the soldiers from Idaho killed in combat in Afghanistan is 25 years old. The youngest was 19, the oldest was 54.
The most recent death was in 2019 and the earliest death was 2007.
- 1
Dustin B Ard
Dustin B Ard was from Idaho Falls, he was Sergeant First Class with the United States Army. Ard died on August 29th 2019. He was 31 years old and died of wounds suffered while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
- 2
Daniel Joseph Brown
He was Staff Sergeant for the United States Army. He was from Jerome Idaho and died March 24th, 2012. He was 27 years old when he died while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 3
Kenneth Eldren Cochran
Cochran was Lance Corporal for the United States Marine Corps from Wilder and was 20 years old when he died January 15th, 2012. He was also part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 4
Devin James Daniels
From Kuna Idaho he was Sergeant in the United States Army. He died on August 25th, 2011 conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 5
Adam James Davis
Davis was a Specialist for the United States Army from Twin Fall. He died at 19 years old on July 23rd, 2007 while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 6
Robert Estle Dyas Jr.
A Specialist for the United States Army he was 21 years old when he died. Dyas was from Nampa and died of wounds received in Kandahar Province in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 7
Octavio Herrera
Staff Sergeant for the United States Army from Caldwell, Idaho. Herrera died August 11th, 2013 in Pakita Province wile conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 8
David Irvin Lyon
A Captain for the United States Air Force, he was from Sandpoint, Idaho. Lyon was 28 when he died from an improvised explosive device while working on a combat advisory mission with Afghan National Army Commandos.
- 9
Ethan Jacob Martin
A Specialist with the United States Army, Martin died of wound received while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Koragay, Khost Province. He was from Lewiston Idaho.
- 10
Joseph Arthur Moore
Chaplain (Col) Joseph Arthur Moore was deployed on a seven month tour with the Idaho Air National Guard when he died in Africa. He was 54 years old.
- 11
Cody Otho Moosman
Private First Class with the United States Army from Preston Idaho. He was 24 years old and died at Gayan Alwara Mandi, while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 12
Thomas Paige Murach
Specialist with the United States Army, he was from Meridian, Idaho at 22 years old. He died at Maiwand, Kandahar Province while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on May 4th, 2013.
- 13
Robert James Near
Private First Class with the United States Army, he was 21 years old from Nampa Idaho when he died January 7th, 2011. He died at Kandahar Province while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 14
Randy L. J. Neff Jr.
A Specialist with the United States Army from Blackfoot. He was 22 when he died in Zabul Province on July 22nd, 2009 while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 15
Cody Allen Roberts
A Lance Corporal with the United States Marine Corps from Boise Idaho. He was 22 when he died on August 31st, 2010. He was killed in action at Helmand Province while conduction combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom
- 16
Ryan David Sharp
A Sergeant with the United States Army from Idaho Falls. He was 28 when he died on December 3rd, 2011 in Kandahar Province. He died while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 17
Shane Gregory Wilson
A Private First Class with the United States Army from Kina, Idaho. He was 20 when he died on October 18th, 2012 at Khost Province while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
- 18
Chris John Workman
A Sergeant with the United States Army from Rupert, Idaho. He died on April 19th, 2012 in Helmand Province while conducting combat operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.