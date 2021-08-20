Afghan War Veteran is Campaigning for US Senate in Idaho

Jeremy Gilbert is an Idahoan and aghast by what’s going on in Afghanistan.

He’s a 34-year-old war veteran. He led troops in Afghanistan. He’s a Republican and lives in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. He would like to join the United States Senate. Gilbert is challenging incumbent Republican Mike Crapo in a primary next year. Crapo is a veteran of Idaho politics and the Washington political scene.

He was abandoned shortly after his birth by his biological mother. Then raised by a loving Roman Catholic family.

Gilbert joined Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. He called out leadership at the Pentagon for botching the withdrawal from the country. He supported the eventual departure of U.S. troops from the 20 year old conflict.

Gilbert is married. He was abandoned shortly after his birth by his biological mother. Then raised by a loving Roman Catholic family. He is pro-life. He backs the Second Amendment. He favors term limits in order to shatter the power of big money in politics.

Crapo has a massive campaign war chest. Less than two weeks ago he was one of 19 Republicans voting with Democrats to pass a 1.2 trillion dollar “infrastructure” plan. The vote hasn’t gone over well with many Republicans in the state, including Gilbert.

The challenger grew up on a farm in New Jersey and graduated high school in West Virginia. His website contains a number of statements about his positions on policy. He expects mainly small donations and public appearances to fuel his campaign.

I’ve posted our on-air conversation to YouTube. You can click on the video below and listen.

We should be speaking with Senator Crapo soon. I met Thursday with Mr. Crapo’s media spokesperson as she was visiting Twin Falls. We expect him on-air soon.