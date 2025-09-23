First, idiots are clinging to all political parties and movements. People are looking to settle scores and get rid of somebody they dislike. However, in Idaho, I always thought Ilana Rubel was off-limits for attacks from her fellow Democrats. She leads a tiny minority caucus in the Idaho House of Representatives, and in recent years has been more than willing to share her views on my radio show. Views that aren’t generally popular with my audience, but she’s not deterred.

Some People Need to be Tuned Out and Ignored

As some of you know, she lost family in World War Two. People who were rounded up by the Nazis and killed. Real Nazis, not the people the lefties in the news media attack in American politics. Rubel is Jewish. She was invited to Israel last week with a delegation of state legislators from across the United States. Idaho’s delegation was mostly Republican, and I’m not aware that anyone is attacking her colleagues.

Idaho’s off-campus far-left extremists could probably caucus in a telephone booth. The state’s college campuses are probably far more balanced than anything you would find on the West Coast. Yet, there are a handful of bearded Marxists roaming the grounds at Boise State, ISU, and U of I. They’ve indoctrinated some students, and now this small but vocal cabal is demanding that Rubel walk the figurative plank.

Rubel Needs to Leave Her Party

She won’t, and she’s too polite to tell them to go jump off a plank, but I’m going to issue an invitation. She can join the Republican Party. She can’t make the GOP’s soap opera more rancorous than it already is!