People are angry, and they’re taking it out on people who don’t share their opinions. The virus has arrived in Idaho. The dominant Republican Party now appears split into three factions. Democrats trail independents in registration, but looked organized compared to the factions all staking claims to being the true conservatives in the GOP.

Is There a New Additive in the Water?

That changed when Idaho’s best-known Democrat made a trip to Israel. Ilana Rubel is the Idaho House Minority Leader and was the only Democrat from the state who was part of the state’s delegation. She's also Jewish. While in Israel, she helped plant a tree at one of the sites from the October 7th, 2023, massacres. She had asked me to keep news about her trip under my hat until her return. I did my part, but the picture was published and made a worldwide impact. Including at home.

When she came home, she faced demands to step down from her position in leadership. She’s a polite public servant and hasn’t unloaded on critics, but some on the left who backed the letter may not even vote. I’m sure some of them have never been out of the Treasure Valley, but they’ve been told Israelis are oppressors, and they believe it’s true.

Rubel Didn't Expect the Vitriolic Reaction

The Minority leader joined me on my radio show this week and appeared genuinely surprised by the reaction from the mob. Americans have more gadgets and food available than at any time in human history, but they walk around and posture and scream as if someone were constantly twisting their noggins in a vise. How does it end?