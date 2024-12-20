The Idaho Legislature is Pissing Away More of Your Tax Dollars

For all the talk from most Idaho Republicans about their conservative bona fides, they sure find new ways to waste money. Since the government produces nothing with a dollar value, they confiscate what you have.

Some of you don’t agree much with Ilana Rubel. She’s a Democrat and Idaho House Minority Leader. But Rubel is spot on when she calls out the notion that the Idaho Transportation Department should remain in its decrepit old headquarters. The agency had an opportunity to peddle the building to developers, but legislators stepped in and suggested it be renovated so that staff could return to a toxic building.

Now we’re learning the remodeling will cost double the previous estimate.

Let’s be blunt. There are a lot of people in both parties serving in the legislature who couldn’t pour piss from a boot with the directions painted on the heel.

Or is some crony going to be enriched? Check the campaign donor lists. Qui bono? It translates as who benefits.

I guess that it’s a combination of incompetence and corruption. We’ve been learning in recent years that the capital is rife with idiocy and deviousness. Now you know why several Republicans faced huge opposition from the old guard. The newcomers don’t play the game like the wheezing old boys.

You’ve got people working in Health and Welfare who can’t figure out how to manage money, and there’s no accountability. Universities are tossing money at half-wits on county commissions who blow it on who knows what.

In early January, Governor Brad Little, no great orator, will deliver a state-of-the-state address and crow about his skill in steering the ship. Then he’ll repeat the word investments ad nauseam. This means he and the old boys will pick your pockets again and hand the money over to their buddies. And to think our neighbors west of us are worse?

Get our free mobile app