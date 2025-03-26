An Idaho Version of Thelma and Louise?

I’m sure these two women have some political opponents who would like to see them drive off a cliff. However, I believe a better description is a comparison to Tip O’Neill and Ronald Reagan.

O’Neill was a Democrat and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in the 1980s, while Reagan was a Republican and President for most of the 1980s. It may be apocryphal, but it was said they often settled political disputes at the end of the day over drinks.

Who Are These People and What Do They Want?

Pictured in the photo is Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. She’s a Democrat and appropriately on the left in the picture. State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon is on the right. They were celebrating the defeat of the Article V Convention, which is explained by clicking here.

Most Idaho Democrats and Republicans oppose the idea, fearing a state convention could become out of control.

I have friends who would never have dinner with a Democrat, much less vote for one. And I know it works for many in the opposite direction.

I Have Some Common Ground With Democrats

I don’t vote for Democrats. I used to be one. A very long time ago. But the party had no room for anyone who believed in the sanctity of life for the unborn. That doesn’t mean I don’t think there are times when I hear a Democrat with a good idea. Many people in my listening audience have told me they share a view with Representative Rubel when it comes to the management of public lands. She fears that if the federal government turns over the property to the states, the state would then sell to the highest bidder and shut the public out. Perhaps our state constitution would need to label some lands as forever wild.

I agree with the Minority Leader on another issue. When Republicans moved to create a traditional family values month, it gives them a pass with a lot of conservative voters and distracts us from the real needs of people in Idaho. The sponsors may be sincere, but it can also be a smokescreen as the government picks your pockets.

