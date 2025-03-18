Idaho Moves a Step Closer to Gunning Down Child Molesters

The same liberal media types that defend cutthroats deported to El Salvador will line up to defend child molesters. You can bet on it. And fellow travelers in the American Civil Liberties Union will climb aboard and scream Idaho Republicans are being mean. I’ve met some of those ACLU lawyers, and my impression was they shouldn’t be allowed near young kids. It may explain a lot.

Public opinion will likely be on the side of shooting child abusers. With firing squads now a legal method of execution in the state, perverts would simply be lined up along a wall and then be done within a split second. The Idaho House is moving to scratch an itch.

We’ll hear many arguments about public opinion, sometimes being wrong and sometimes being anti-constitutional. Some people playing devil’s advocate won’t be wrong, but they fail to understand how we got here.

I’m old enough to recall that the public has been demanding tougher responses to crime for 60 years. A few opportunists among politicians will pay lip service to cracking down on the bad people among us, but it generally doesn’t go very far.

A few weeks ago, Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel told me President Trump was the wrong answer to the right question. She got at least half of the dynamic. People are pissed! They’ve been looking for a guy like Trump since I was a little boy. We got Nixon, but it was tough talk and limited action.

You can bellyache all you want about politics and culture becoming crude and unruly. We got here because the public was lied to for decades and finally ran out of patience.

Politicians and many lawyers should begin by examining their conscience.

And things aren’t going to get prettier or more civilized as the country slides into bankruptcy. The public doesn’t care for the process any longer. It demands justice, wants it swift, and will ask questions later.

