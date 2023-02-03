LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Police charge a Nevada woman tried to smother a patient Thursday at an Idaho nursing home for veterans. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 54-year-old Sandra McCarty, of Las Vegas, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into the the Nez Perce County Jail. Officers had responded early Thursday morning to the Idaho State Veterans Home for a report of a battery. Investigators found that McCarty allegedly had been on top of the patient with her hands over his mouth before staff stopped her. She was later detained and questioned by police who then booked her on the attempted murder charge.

