Attention Ladies: Magic Valley Women For Wildlife Event Saturday

Ladies in the Magic Valley can get together this weekend and show that Idaho men aren't the only ones who love and support the outdoors. Magic Valley Women for Wildlife event is happening this weekend.

This event is happening this Saturday, September 14th at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. Get your girls together and dress up in costumes, have a chance to win some stuff and support elk country.

This year I swear I have to go to it because the theme is Alice in Wonderland presents the Mad Hatter. I have been obsessed with Alice in Wonderland since I was a little kid. There are so many cool and fun characters you can dress up as for fairly cheap.

This ladies-only event gives you a chance to win some cool prizes. Plus you get to hang out and meet a bunch of other women while playing games. They are also going to have auctions at the event. The money goes to the Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF Idaho) is a non profit organization that aims to ensure the future of Idaho elk and other wildlife. They want to help keep the habitat safe for these animals to survive.

Tickets are $35 each or $70 for two with more raffle tickets. If you plan on having a whole group of you together there is seating for groups of 6 and 8 that come with different perks of the table. The price range for those is $300 to $600 depending on how many seats and what kind of extras you would like. There will also be raffle tickets available for purchase and some tickets come with raffle tickets.