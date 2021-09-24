ATTN Ladies Brake For Breakfast In Twin Falls, ID For Breast Cancer Awareness

Attention ladies, an event is aimed to bring awareness to breast cancer for the month of October at a new medical imaging facility in Twin Falls. Come get free breakfast and goodies all while staying in your vehicle and learning a little bit more about breast cancer.

What is Brake for Breakfast?

It is an event to kick off Breast CAncer Awareness Month, it is a free light breakfast snack, breast cancer awareness information and free goodies. Women do not need to get out of their vehicle to participate and it is a good way to get information about breast cancer.

Where and when is it?

It will be on October 8th starting at 6:15 am at 512 Pole Line Rd in Twin Falls at the new Innovative Medical Imaging Center in Twin Falls. The brand new facility is locally owned and operate. It is only while supplies last so make sure you stop by early if you want to get food.

What is Innovative Medical Imaging Center?

According to their Facebook page, they bring high quality medical imaging results affordable. You can go online to schedule a medical imaging appointment online and get more information about them on their Facebook page and website.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Idaho ranks pretty low when it comes to women getting their yearly check ups and mammograms. Breast cancer is a heartbreaking thing to witness or be part of. This will be a great way to bring some awareness to the community.

