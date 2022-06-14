Organizers for a 50-year high school reunion are looking for classmates from the Twin Falls graduating class of 1974. If you or someone you know graduated in Twin Falls in 1974, the organizers want to get in contact with you.

I will have to say that is one amazing thing about social media, you can cover long distances and get information quickly. So according to one organizer, these names are the ones that they have been unable to get in contact with:

Ruth Althouse

Ron Bailey

Kathleen Baty

Lisa Baumann

Kristy Brink

Robyn Christensen

Marc Cole

Ernie Dickinson

Brian Evans

Ron Finch

Connie Halby

Kathy Kelley

Randy Manske

Darla Marker

Anne Mauck

Patty McClenny

Steve McCullough

Ed Neale

Ricky Neumann

Mark Olson

Myra Olson

Margaret Pont

Jeri Sabon

Jim Schmalen

Swen Schreckenberg

Scott Smith

Pam (Romans) Storey

John Thompson

Nanette Tullis

Barbara Walker

Cathy Walker

Reed Walker

Jane Williams

Bob Wilson

If you know any information about these people you are encouraged to contact tfhs1974@gmail.com and let them know any details you may have. It has to be hard 50 years later when you aren't sure if people have gotten married, changed their names, gotten divorced, whatever.

It would be absolutely amazing if we could get everyone possible from the class of 1974 together for their 50-year reunion no matter where they may be located. So this is a call to all social media users in the Twin Falls area. If you know these people, whether they are your mom or dad or grandparent, let them know that the class of 1974 is looking for them so they can celebrate 50 years later. It should be one heck of a party.

