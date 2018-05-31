At a high school graduation on May 22nd, a person was caught on camera presumably pretending to shoot spectators and graduates in the crowd.

It was all caught on camera, the person who shared the video to their Facebook page requested to have their Facebook page and name out of this post and gave us permission to use the video.

According to the post on Facebook, the video was reported to security and this person is trying to be found. It is a scary sight to see and there are so many questions unanswered. Why has no one said anything? If it is a child, where are their parents? Where was security?

The person taking the video said they took it to security and police as soon as they could. The person also said they hope this is used as a learning opportunity for everyone involved. Unfortunately we no longer live in a society where this can be brushed off as a "person pretending". To me this is the equivalent of yelling "bomb" on an airplane. You just don't do it.

What do you think?