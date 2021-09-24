I was today years old when I found out you can stream Southern Idaho high school sports from the comfort of your own home. This is a game-changer for someone like me who wants to support the kids, but also really hates sitting on bleacher seats and being around loud teens and other humans.

Stream Magic Valley High School Sports

This ad just came up on my Facebook page showing how to watch high school sports from home. Whether you want to watch from home because you don't like people right now or you can't make it to a game for some other reason, this may be the solution. Since I just learned about this and haven't tried it out I can't vouch for it, but I really like the idea.

If you have used the service, does it work well, and do you like it?

The NFHS service appears to be relatively new as their first Facebook post was in May of this year. There is a subscription fee that comes with the convenience of watching from home. At $70 a year or $11 a month to watch high school sports, I think I'd rather take my money straight to the school I'm cheering for. But if you can't be at a game that you really want to see, this might be your best option.

Canyon Ridge is playing Jerome tonight in football so I'm going to check out the service and see what it's like. The site isn't all about football either, I looked through the upcoming Canyon Ridge schedule and they have volleyball and soccer also listed.

