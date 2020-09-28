Idaho Football Player In Wheelchair Scores Touchdown

A high school football player for Skyline scored an honorary touchdown in the game against Bonneville and it was all caught on camera. The player with Spina Bifida and wheelchair bound made it to the end zone.

Isaac Mickelson plays for the Skyline Grizzly's and his team and the opposing team watched and cheered as the kid made it too the end zone after an impressive 49 yard run.

Videos like these show just how important sports and school can be. I am sure this is something that everyone involved will remember forever, especially Isaac. It is definitely one of those feel good times. Classy sportsmanship from Bonneville players and amazing teammates from Skyline.

I seriously got goosebumps watching this video. Watching everyone cheer him on as he made his way down the field in his wheelchair going as fast as he possible could. Then having the entire team rush on the field to congratulate him and make him feel so special.

It also gives me hope and some faith in humanity. I love seeing kids put their own desires and needs aside to help someone else's dream come true. Huge shout out to both teams and coaches for being part of it. One of the many reasons I absolutely love sports, especially at younger levels. It teaches valuable lessons and gives amazing opportunities.