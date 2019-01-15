Authorities Look for Missing Cassia County Teen

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Cassia County are looking for missing teen and would like the public’s help locating her.

Paris TC Martinez, 13, was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday in Oakley. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Martinez could have been headed to Burley.

If you have seen Martinez or have any information of her whereabouts, contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.