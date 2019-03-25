Authorities Seek Help Locating Missing Fort Hall Man

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since last week from Fort Hall.

Matthew Jay Broncho, 34, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, March 20, at 172 Rio Vista Road wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Earlier this morning, the police department posted on its Facebook page that Broncho’s vehicle was found in Snowville, Utah, but Broncho remains missing.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from Broncho, or have any information of his whereabouts, should contact the Fort Hall Police Department at 208-238-4000. Tipsters may also give information anonymously on the TIP411 app.