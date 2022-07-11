22-year-old Killed in Crash Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A young woman died in a rollover Sunday evening on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall. According to Idaho State Police, the 22-year-old woman from Pocatello was headed south on the interstate at around 6:10 p.m. in a Toyota Rav4 when she went off the roadway and the SUV rolled, ending up in a field. ISP said the woman was not wearing a seat belt. Several other area law enforcement agencies assisted with the crash which remains under investigation by ISP.

