North Dakota 18-year-old Dies Following Blowout Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were hospitalized and one later died following a single-vehicle rollover on the interstate near Ford Hall on Wednesday.

According to Idaho State Police, Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died. Walling had been in a Ford F250 pickup pulling a car hauler trailer when a front tire blew out and veered into the median where it rolled.

The driver of the pickup, Lane Walling, 23, of Williston, North Dakota, Madison Mathews, 21, of Resburg, and James Beard, 21, of Longview, Washington, were all taken to Portneuf Medical Center. ISP said no one had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours. Fort Hall EMS and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash.