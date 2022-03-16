Missing: South Idaho Tribesman Vanishes In Washington State

A fundraising account has been established in the name of a southeast Idaho tribesman last seen in Washington State approximately three months ago. He is thought to have disappeared somewhere between Gig Harbor and Tacoma.

A Shoshone-Bannock tribesman named Tyrell Lyons, 28, has been missing for three months. Lyons would have likely passed through the Magic Valley on August 17, 2021, while headed to an appointment in Washington State. His family has asked that his story be shared with the hopes of safely locating him.

Have you seen Tyrell Lyons? A GoFundMe account has been set up in his name to assist his family in their time of need. He spent several weeks in the area of Tacoma before officially being reported missing on December 22, shortly after he checked in with a relative. The family has been working with Washington State police in an effort to find him.

If you believe you have seen this man, or know of his current whereabouts, please call 360-596-4000.

Idaho Missing