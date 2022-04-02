69-year-old Man Killed in Wrong-way on I-15 Crash Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man was killed when a wrong-way driver hit his car on the interstate in eastern Idaho early Saturday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. at mile post 84 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot on Interstate 15 following reports of a wrong-way driver. A 36-year-old man from Fort Hall had been headed southbound in the northbound lanes in a Chevrolet Impala when he hit a Oldsmobile sedan head-on, driven by a 69-year-old Blackfoot man; he died at the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment. ISP said neither driver had been wearing a seat belt. The interstate was blocked until 7 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app