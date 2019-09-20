Authorities Seek Help Locating Missing Rupert Woman and Baby

(KLIX) – Authorities in Cassia County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old Rupert woman and her 1-month-old baby.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office issued the “endangered missing person advisory” on Friday afternoon, asking that anyone with information about the woman and baby to contact the sheriff’s office or 911 immediately.

Elizabeth Manning, 20, is described by the sheriff’s office as being white, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds (though an ID card lists the weight as 170 pounds), with black hair with light brown roots and hazel eyes. Authorities say she has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on her back left shoulder and a scar on her upper left leg. Her tongue and nose also are pierced.

She was last seen on Sept. 13, wearing a gray tank top and jeans, leaving on foot with her boyfriend, Arron Marriott (AKA Michael Ikaika Kaheaku), who is on probation, according to authorities, and her 1 –month-old daughter, Zacora.

Zacora is described as being white with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 1 foot 5 inches long and weighs about six pounds. The sheriff’s office said there also is a birthmark above the baby’s nose.

If you have any information about these individuals, contact authorities right away at 911 or 208-878-2251.