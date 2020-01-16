Avalanche Wednesday Claims Jerome Man North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man died when he was buried by an avalanche Wednesday while snowmobiling north of Ketchum.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Kirk Rongen, had been riding a snowmobile with another person about 20 miles north of Ketchum at the Baker Creek Road trailhead area when he was caught in the avalanche sometime around 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said in a statement the other person started looking for the buried man. Eventually Rongen was found by his transponder, but he could not be revived in time. Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Sun Valley Fire Department, Ketchum Fire Department, Ketchum Ambulance, Wood River Fire and Rescue and Sun Valley Heli-Ski responded to the incident.

The sheriff's office said the Sawtooth Avalanche Center is investigating the technical aspects of the avalanche. At the time the avalanche conditions in the area were rated as "considerable."