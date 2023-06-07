Why Idaho Doesn’t Need a Minimum Wage

Get our free mobile app

This should mute calls to raise Idaho’s minimum wage, which stands at $7.25 an hour. Some of the more left-leaning members of the state’s body politic periodically float the idea. I believe they do it because they want to follow in the footsteps of their fellow travelers in New York and California. Where higher minimums have forced some small businesses to close or relocate. I guess the liberal view is that it serves the capitalists right! Never mind some mom-and-pop operations required 16-hour days for six or seven days a week for a decade to get off the ground. The apparatchiks in the Democrat Party wouldn’t know much about hard work.

The median wage in Idaho is more than three times the minimum and with a few dollars to spare. You can get the specifics by clicking here.

It raises a question; why even have a minimum wage? How about we let employers negotiate pay with workers? I would note there is no enumerated constitutional right to a job and certainly not hourly pay.

You can tell me there’s no guarantee the booming economy will last forever, and that wages may soon fall in favor of employers. I have some history I can cite. During the Great Depression, one of my grandfathers was reduced to earning a dollar a day managing a YMCA. He kept a roof over the family and put food on the table. Mainly because of deflation. Prices had collapsed and he made ends meet.

I’m not recommending we ever live that way again, but I offer evidence the world didn’t come to an end.