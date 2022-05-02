Twin Falls ID Memorial Day Veterans BASE Jumping Event Planned

A BASE Jumping event has been planned to take place over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend in Twin Falls to honor fallen United States veterans. The featured jumpers themselves have all served the country ranging from the Army to the Air Force, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial Day weekend this year officially gets underway Saturday, May 28, and culminates with the annual celebration and remembrance for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States military on Monday, May 30.

The event is called 22 Jumps: Parachuting With Purpose and is named this because the individuals that will be taking leaps from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls will do so 22 times in a single day. According to event details shared at cohenveteranbioscience.org, service persons Andrew Katz (Army), Brittany Cantwell (Dept. Veterans Affairs), and Nick Cliche (Air Force) will be participating in the event that honors all U.S. military veterans.

The afternoon also aims at raising awareness of the sad reality of veteran suicide, which claimed more than 500 lives in 2018 and continues to happen at a high rate in the country, according to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs annual suicide prevention report.

Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls; Photo Greg Jannetta

For specific jump times, click here. The event is weather permitting. Those that wish to view the jumps can do so safely from a number of canyon vantage points. To donate money to assist U.S. military veterans battling depression and other afflictions brought on by traumatic events, click here for more information.

