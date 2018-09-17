Bellevue House Fire, Death Still Being Investigated

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities in Blaine County have released more information about a house fire that may have claimed the life of a 75-year-old Bellevue man.

The fire was reported a little after 6 a.m. on Sept. 14. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, along with local fire crews, responded to the blaze but were unable to enter the house “due to the severity of the fire,” Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release on Monday.

Irene Faye Barker, 74, told a deputy that her husband, Earnest Patrick Barker, was believed to be inside the home.

“Personnel from Wood River Fire and Rescue, Bellevue Fire Department, Hailey Fire Department and Ketchum Fire Department worked for several hours to extinguish the fire,” Harkins said. “At approximately 1:35 p.m. investigators were able to enter the home where they discovered the remains of Mr. Barker.”

He said detective from his office are investigating the death, and the Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.